Ryan Murphy’s basket at the buzzer gave Shelton High a 63-61 win over visiting Foran High on Saturday night in an SCC matchup.

Jeff Stockmal had a double-double for the Gaels (11-7) with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Murphy had 11 points, while Brian Berritto also added 11.

Zach Tavitian led the way with 22 points for the Lions, while Matt Krempa chipped in with 16. Foran fell to 4-14.