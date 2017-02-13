Obituary: Carol Ann Kish Marino, 74, teacher, Shelton Public School system

Carol Ann Kish Marino, 74, retired from Shelton Public School system where she taught seventh grade science at Shelton Intermediate School and elementary education at Mohegan School, wife of Joseph F. Marino, died Feb. 4, at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven.

Born in Milford on Feb. 4, 1943, daughter of the late William Bernard and Flora Gainer Kish. Besides her husband, survivors include sons, Brian J. (Vladimir Santana) of Florida and Jason W. (Chin Hee Kim, MD) Marino of Virginia, sisters, Geraldine (Thomas) Early, Jeannie (John) Phillips, and Laurie (Robert) Taylor, all of Florida, two grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Karin (Wayne) Hooper of Sandy Hook, Marie (Gary) Ryan of Arizona, brother-in-law, Michael (Elizabeth) Marino of Shelton, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by infant son, Todd J. Marino.

Services: Saturday, Feb. 18, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 188 Rocky Rest Rd., Shelton.

Memorial contributions: Carol Marino Scholarship Fund to Perry Hill School, 60 Perry Hill Rd., Shelton, CT 06484.

Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, Ansonia.