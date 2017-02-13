Shelton third grader does her part to save a heart

Lia Monteiro, 8, of Mohegan School in Shelton aims high for the American Heart Association’s annual Jump Rope for Heart Fundraiser.

She far exceeded her $1,000 fundraising goal this year by hosting her own fundraising event.

“I love raffles, so I asked my parents if we could have our own raffle to raise money”, said Monteiro.

Thanks to the local businesses, Jones Family Farm, Wild Kanji, Giove’s, Quassy, and Tucci Lumber, Monteiro was able to raffle off prizes for the cause.

Having experienced the devastating effects of heart disease by losing her uncle at 38 years old, Monteiro is committed to raising awareness and supporting this cause.

Hearing of Monteiro’s fundraising success on Facebook, her cousin Cecilia of South Carolina who continues to battle the disease posted, “Each day is a blessing for me. I am so grateful for heart month and people like Lia who take time to raise money for such an important program!”

Over the past 3 years, Monteiro has raised over $3,000 for the cause. The Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser will culminate with a Jump Rope Event at Mohegan School later this month.

Jump Rope for Heart raises money for ongoing cardiovascular research and educational programs to support children with cardiovascular disease and to educate all children about the importance of exercise to maintain a healthy heart. For heart healthy tips and to donate to the American Heart Association visit www.heart.org