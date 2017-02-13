Shelton Garden Club meeting in March

“The Gardens of Williamsburg”

The next meeting of the Olde Ripton Garden Club of Shelton will be held on Monday, March 6 at 10 a.m. in the Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster St.

The meeting will feature a program on “The Gardens of Williamsburg,” with speaker Sandy Nesteriak, a long-time club member and a frequent visitor to the Gardens of Williamsburg.

A photographic journey will be presented through the Gardens as they appear today from the Governor’s Palace to private homes and gardens. Sandy will take visitors on a tour and discuss the history of the restoration in 1926, with financing from millionaire John D. Rockefeller. Over 180 buildings were restored or reconstructed according to historical diaries as well as many gardens.

The Olde Ripton Garden Club seeks to provide knowledge in the horticulture of plants, artistic design, landscaping, conservation and garden planning. Their purpose is to promote protection of the environment and to assist in beautifying streets, highways and grounds around public buildings. Those interested in gardening are encouraged to join and volunteers who want to assist in refurbishing and updating gardens at community locations throughout Shelton are welcome.

Meetings are open to the public and refreshments are provided. Members display artistic and horticulture specimens at each meeting for review and discussion. A light lunch is served and visitors are asked for a $5 donation.

For more info call Renee Protomastro at 203-775-6645 or visit www.olderiptongardenclub.org.