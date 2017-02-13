Obituary: Marion Ruth Aiello, 88, of Southbury, formerly of Shelton

Marion Ruth Aiello, 88, of Southbury, formerly of Shelton, worked for John Hancock Agency, died Feb. 11.

Born April 15, 1928, in Ansonia, daughter of the late Frank Leggo Sr. and Mary Yankowski Leggo.

Survived by niece, Maryanne Leggo and her sons, Clifton O Leggo and Mitchell M Leggo, all of Woodbury, niece, Susan E Hardisty and her son, Troy Hardisty of Bethlehem and godson, Michael Misiewicz of Seymour.

Also predeceased by husband, William Aiello, companion, Lt. Frank Pinto and brother, Frank R Leggo Jr.

Calling hours: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 5-7 p.m., Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia. Services: Thursday, 10 a.m., St. Margaret & Mary Church in Shelton. Burial will be private.