Shelton Herald

Obituary: Marion Ruth Aiello, 88, of Southbury, formerly of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on February 13, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Marion Ruth Aiello, 88, of Southbury, formerly of Shelton, worked for John Hancock Agency, died Feb. 11.

Born April 15, 1928, in Ansonia, daughter of the late Frank Leggo Sr. and Mary Yankowski Leggo.

Survived by niece, Maryanne Leggo and her sons, Clifton O Leggo and Mitchell M Leggo, all of Woodbury, niece, Susan E Hardisty and her son, Troy Hardisty of Bethlehem and godson, Michael Misiewicz of Seymour.

Also predeceased by husband, William Aiello, companion, Lt. Frank Pinto and brother, Frank R Leggo Jr.

Calling hours: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 5-7 p.m., Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia. Services: Thursday, 10 a.m., St. Margaret & Mary Church in Shelton. Burial will be private.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Local teen serves as Operation Hope's first pet ambassador Next Post Obituary: Vincent A. Daley Jr., 88, of Shelton
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress