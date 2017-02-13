Obituary: Vincent A. Daley Jr., 88, of Shelton

Vincent A. Daley Jr., 88, of Shelton, captain for United Airlines for 32 years, husband of the late M. Patricia (Renehan) Daley, died Feb. 2, at home.

Born in Washington Heights, N.Y. on Aug. 23, 1928, to the late Vincent and Bernice Daley; U.S. Navy.

Survived by children, Michael (Alisa) Daley, Kenneth (Candi) Daley, Patricia (Michael) Flood, Anne (John) Stonoha, and Joanne Fleming, 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a cousin, sister-in-law, Dolly Hadley Daley of Atlanta, Ga., and daughter-in-law, Lacindal Van Gieson, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, William J. Daley, nephew, Joe Daley, daughter-in-law, Sandi Daley, and son-in-law, Jon Fleming.

Spring burial: Lawn Cemetery, Shelton.

Riverview Funeral Home, Shelton.