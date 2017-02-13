Shelton Herald

Obituary: Vincent A. Daley Jr., 88, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on February 13, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Vincent A. Daley Jr., 88, of Shelton, captain for United Airlines for 32 years, husband of  the late M. Patricia (Renehan) Daley, died Feb. 2, at home.

Born in Washington Heights, N.Y. on Aug. 23, 1928, to the late Vincent and Bernice Daley; U.S. Navy.

Survived by children, Michael (Alisa) Daley, Kenneth (Candi) Daley, Patricia (Michael) Flood, Anne (John) Stonoha, and Joanne Fleming, 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a cousin, sister-in-law, Dolly Hadley Daley of Atlanta, Ga., and daughter-in-law, Lacindal Van Gieson, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, William J. Daley, nephew, Joe Daley, daughter-in-law, Sandi Daley, and son-in-law, Jon Fleming.

Spring burial: Lawn Cemetery, Shelton.

Riverview Funeral Home, Shelton.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Marion Ruth Aiello, 88, of Southbury, formerly of Shelton
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress