Obituary: Helen D. Tarasovich, 97, of Shelton

Helen D. Tarasovich, 97, of Shelton, retiree of the Bridgeport Library System, wife of the late Nicholas Tarasovich, died Feb. 12, in Bishop Wicke Health Care Center, Shelton.

Born on Jan. 30, 1920, in Richmondale, Pa. to the late William and Anna (Antoniak) Dyno.

Survived by daughter, Lisa Cioffi and her husband, Paul of Shelton, daughters-in-law, Barbara of Shelton and MaryEllen of Georgia, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sons, Nicholas David and Jonathan, brother, Michael and sisters, Anna and Mary.

Services: Thursday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford and at 10:30 a.m., in St. John’s Byzantine Catholic Church Trumbull. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Monroe. Calling hours: Thursday, 9-10 a.m., funeral home.

Memorial contributions: United Methodist Homes, 580 Long Hill Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484.