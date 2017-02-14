Nichols Garden Club delivers flower arrangements for Valentine’s Day

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Nichols Garden Club members, led by Anna Kaczmarczyk, club V.P. and program chair, and Rosann Liberatore, club president, gathered at the Nichols Improvement Association (NIA) house in Nichols to create beautiful fresh flower arrangements. These arrangements were delivered the following day to two local Trumbull nursing homes and a Senior Housing community, Maefair, St. Joseph’s Manor, and Stern Village.

This has become a favorite project for the club members, and a wonderful way to brighten the day for many of Trumbull’s elderly residents.

The Nichols garden club is always looking for ways to give back to the Trumbull Community. In addition to the annual scholarship which is awarded to a graduating Trumbull high school senior, other projects sponsored by the club include a midsummer’s eve garden tour, Holiday boutique, local beautification projects, and interesting and educational monthly speakers and programs.

Next month’s program which will be held on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m., is Iris Paper Folding Workshop: Carol Pisani, a garden club member, will demonstrate a fun and easy paper folding technique used to create lovely designs for greeting cards, or which can be framed and displayed as art.

For more information, or if you are interested in attending, contact Anna Kaczmarczyk 203-452- 7241. Guest Fee: $10.

The Nichols Garden Club meets monthly, at the NIA house 1773 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. If you are interested in joining the club, contact Membership Chair Lee Korzun at 203-521-3739.