‘Pudd’nheads: Childhood in Colonial America free program

It wasn’t all hoop rolling and horn books.

Join the Trumbull Historical Society and the Trumbull Library in welcoming Velya Jancz-Urban, creator of the “Not-So-Good-Life of the Colonial Goodwife,” as she presents, “Pudd’nheads: Childhood in Colonial America.” This presentation, held on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m., will examine the unique aspects of childhood between the late 16th and late 18th centuries and explores themes including birthing and child-rearing, parenting, children’s health and education, naming, gender, play, and rites of passage.

Providing fresh historical perspectives on key features of children’s lives, this program offers compelling information on Colonial children and Native American and slave children, who are too often left out of conventional coverage.

Sponsorsed by the Trumbull Public Library, the program will be offered free. The program will be held at the library, 33 Quality Street. Registration is highly recommended and can be done at trumbullct-library.org.