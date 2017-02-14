Shelton Herald

On Feb. 7 at 12:06 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a stove fire at #39 Deerfield Drive. No fire was found upon arrival of fire units. A oven heating element had broke causing the call. Two engines, one rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 7 at 2:48 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the corner of Wheeler Street and Riverview Avenue for power lines smoking on a utility pole. One engine responded.

On Feb. 7 at 6:05 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #8 Fawn Meadow Lane. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 8 at 12:10 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of power lines down in the road on Wesley Heights Road near Long Hill Avenue. One utility truck responded.

On Feb. 9 at 8:38 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident at Huntington Street and Buddington Road. One rescue truck responded.

On Feb. 9 at 9:24 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to assist EMS at #179 Pheasant Ridge. One rescue truck responded.

On Feb. 9 at 2:18 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound at exit 12. Two rescue trucks responded.

On Feb. 9 at 2:32 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound at exit 12. Two rescue trucks responded.

On Feb. 9 at 4:40 p.m. one unit was sent to check a power line down in the road in the area of #170 Kneen Street.

On Feb. 11 at 7:04 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex at #187 Meadow Street. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm in one of the apartments. One ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 12 at 2:15 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at the Avalon Shelton II at #185 Canal Street. There was no fire. A fire alarm pull station was accidentally activated in the parking garage. One engine responded.

On Feb. 12 at 9:06 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #3 Laurel Heights Road. There was no fire. One engine, one rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 12 at 11:27 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a public service call at #207 Birdseye Road. One engine responded.

On Feb. 13 at 4:56 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to assist a homeowner locked out at #66 Buddington Road. The occupant gained entry prior to the arrival of fire units, which were cancelled.

On Feb. 13 at 12:35 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of a power line down in the road in the area of #41 Quaker Ridge Road. One engine responded.

On Feb. 13 at 12:43 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of a power line down in the road in the area of #5 Timberlane Drive. One engine responded.

On Feb. 13 at 2:45 p.m. Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of a power line down in the road in the area of #14 Nichols Avenue. One engine responded.

On Feb. 13 at 7:16 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of a power line down in the road in the area of #71 Longfellow Road. One engine responded.

On Feb. 13 at 10:16 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of a power line down in the road in the area of #1 Kimberly Drive. Two engines and one rescue truck responded.

On Feb. 13 at 10:39 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of smoke in a house at #2 Walnut Tree Hill Road. Firefighters found smoke in the home upon arrival but no fire was found. Two engines, one ladder truck and one rescue truck responded.