Obituary: Lydia Palma (Ianniello) Ciotti, 93, of Stratford

Lydia Palma (Ianniello) Ciotti, 93, of Stratford, wife of the late Antonio Ciotti Jr., died Feb. 12, at home.

Born March 25, 1923, in Stratford, daughter of the late Anthony and Philomena (Somma) Ianniello.

Survivors include three children, Linda Edwards of Schaumberg, Ill., Sharon Samela and her husband, John of Shelton and Anthony Ciotti of Stratford, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, brother, Anthony Ianniello and his wife, Dotty, sister, Nancy Murray and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a brother, John Ianniello, a sister, Lucy Burton and two grandchildren.

Services: Thursday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford, Road, Stratford. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main Street, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.