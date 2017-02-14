Hearing to discuss Plan of Conservation and Development update rescheduled for March 22

The public hearing scheduled to discuss the update to the 2006 Plan of Conservation and Development on Wednesday, Feb. 22 has been rescheduled to March 22 in order to meet state statutes.

According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Rick Schultz, it is required by state statute to provide a 35 day notice following the draft of the updated plan being uploaded online.

“The posting to the city’s website did not fulfill the 35 day notice so when we found out about that we brought that up at the meeting tonight and rescheduled that from Feb. 22 to March 22,” said Schultz. “That was statutorily a problem.”

The city’s 2017 updated POCD has been finalized by the Update Subcommittee, with consideration of progress made through the use of strategies agreed upon in the 2016 version.

Shelton’s POCD Update Subcommittee determined that it was not necessary to prepare an entirely new plan, but instead update the 2006 plan, as seen necessary, in order to do the following: