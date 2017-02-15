Shelton History Center to present: Perspectives on slavery in Shelton Feb. 25

In honor of Black History Month, the Shelton Historical Society will present “Perspectives on Slavery in Connecticut and Shelton” on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. in the Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster St.

Marty Coughlin, President of the Society, will take an historical look at slavery in our state and as it impacted life in Shelton from Colonial times until slavery was outlawed statewide. Within Fairfield County, the area that became Shelton had a large number of slaves within its boundaries, second only to the town of Fairfield.

As part of its mission, Shelton Historical Society strives to provide programs of historical interest such as these to the community. Special events, monthly book discussions and a biweekly program for teens are held. Curriculum-based enrichment programs for school groups and a summer program for children are offered.

A donation of $5 is requested for this event, which benefits the Shelton Historical Society. Refreshments will be served. This program is sponsored in part by the Valley Community Foundation.

The Shelton Historical Society, which operates Shelton History Center, a museum complex of six historic buildings located just north of the Huntington Green, recently kicked off its annual membership drive at a meeting in January. Find more information call (203) 925-1803 or visit the website at www.sheltonhistoricalsociety.org The Center also sponsors a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SheltonHistoricalSociety.