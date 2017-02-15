Jody Lynn Fejes of Shelton was arrested and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct on Feb. 12. Fejes’s bond was set at $1,000 and she appeared in court Feb. 14.

Brent Kalakay of Shelton was arrested and charged with violating a criminal protective order on Feb. 11. Kalakay’s bond was set at $10,000 and he appeared in court Feb. 13.

Brandon Lee Ryan of Shelton was arrested and charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny and second degree criminal mischief on Feb. 6. Ryan’s bond was set at $15,000 and he appeared in court Feb. 7.

Kyle Ryan Martel of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault on Feb. 6. Martel’s bond was set at $2,500 and he appeared in court Feb.6