Library notes

Huntington Branch Library

Show-and- Tell Stories – Friday, Feb. 17 & Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m., Children of all ages are invited to listen to Miss Marissa read stories. Then, enjoy a craft or a game! Participants are encouraged to bring along a show-and- tell item.

Fuzzy Friend Sleepover – Friday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 18. 11 a.m., Your stuffed animal is invited to a sleepover at the library! Children of all ages may drop off their fuzzy friends between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Return on Saturday at 11 a.m. to listen to a story and see photos of what the toys did during their overnight adventure!

Towel Teddy Bear Craft – Friday, Feb. 17, 4:30 p.m., Elementary school students are invited to bring along a clean hand towel to transform into a teddy bear in just a few easy steps! No sewing required!

Read Together Book Club: Never Glue Your Friends to Chairs – Saturday, Feb. 18, 1:30 p.m., This month, children, ages 5 – 8, and their caregivers can borrow a copy of the funny first book in Katherine Applegate’s Roscoe Riley Rules series. Roscoe innocently tries to help his teacher when he gets into trouble with some “don’t-you- dare” superglue! Read together at home. Then, come to our meeting for an activity that includes both kids and adults!

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – Tuesday, Feb. 21 & Feb. 28, 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 3) are invited to join Miss Marissa for scarves, maracas, stories, and bubbles! On Feb. 14, Dental Associates of Connecticut will visit story time. Snow date: Feb. 28.

As I See It – Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m., Join the Friends of the Shelton Libraries as we watch a fascinating movie followed by a lively discussion and dessert. Adults only.

Toddler Movement – Wednesday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children, ages two and-a-half to four years old, and their caregivers. Sessions run for an entire month.

Plumb Memorial Library

AlphaBits – Thursdays, Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and caregivers work on learning skills to make them Kindergarten ready; drop in session, siblings welcome. No program on Feb. 23.

Life is Art – Thursdays, Feb. 16 & Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist!

Stay and Play – Fridays, Feb. 17 & Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m., Babies up until the age of 5. Drop in for play time with preschool children as caregivers chat over tea and share the joys of childhood.

Safe Sitter Class – Saturday, Feb. 18, 12 p.m., Join Ms. Dee Kopec, of Shelton Youth Services Bureau, for this seminar about safe babysitting practices. The course is for 11-14 year olds and costs $25 which covers their workbook and other supplies. Class runs from 12 – 6 P.M. For more information or to register (we only have a couple of openings) please contact Dee Kopec at The Shelton Youth Service Bureau at 203-924-7614 or at [email protected]

Fun for Little Ones – Tuesdays, Feb. 21 & Feb. 28, 10:30 a.m. Calling children and caregivers: Drop in with Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, Ring Around the Rosie, and a special theme-related craft. Siblings always welcome. Feb. 7 is a special story time. In honor of Dental Health month, a friendly hygienist from Commerce Park Children’s Dentistry and Orthodontics will visit story time.

Knit! – Tuesdays, Feb. 21 & Feb. 28, 6 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend.

Teen Book Club – Thursday, Feb. 23, 4 p.m., Book club meets for an hour of book discussion, followed by a social hour. Book is Holes by Louis Sachar. Check the Children’s desk for a copy.

Repeat Reads – Friday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m., Adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth, this Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier. Come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s Happy Hour.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111). A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.