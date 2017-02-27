Lifelong resident turns 100

The daughter of Judge of Probate John J. Donovan and Anna Munster Donovan, Martha taught students in grades one through eight in a one-room schoolhouse in Oxford before joining the Shelton School system at Commodore Hull and Long Hill Schools.

Martha earned her Bachelor’s degree in teaching from the old New Haven Teachers’ College, now Southern Connecticut State University, and her Master’s’ degree in Special Education from Fairfield University. She was one of the first teachers special needs students in the Shelton school system.

As a special needs teacher, her greatest satisfaction came from “facilitating an environment in which students felt safe, valued, and loved.

Throughout her career, she mentored students, teachers and new teachers. Martha later served as principal at Woodmont Elementary School and at Fort Trumbull Beach Elementary in Milford.

Dedicated to community service, Martha has worked throughout her long life with the local chapter of the American Red Cross, with the March of Dimes Fundraising Campaigns, and other local political parties.

To compliment her lifelong service to the elementary education profession, Martha has been a designated a member of the Outstanding Elementary Teachers of America. Her devotion to her students, her profession, her family and the Shelton community has enriched her century-long-life.