The Trumbull Computer Users Group will hold it’s monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. The meeting will be in the Trumbull Library, across from the Town Hall.

The main speaker will be Jay Farron, who is a world renown expert on Microsoft products. His talk will be about the new Microsoft HoloLens. This is the latest innovation in 3D computing.

The meeting is free and all are welcome to experience this new and latest in technology from Microsoft.