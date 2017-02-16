Shelton Herald

Indoor track: First-place finishers pace Shelton

Ethan Shuster won the 55-meter hurdles at the Class LL championship meet. — Keith Shuster photo

The Shelton High indoor track teams competed at the Class LL Championship Meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Wednesday.

Led by first-place finishes by Ethan Shuster in the 55-meter hurdles (8.04 seconds) and Ed Radzion (50-09) in the shotput, the Shelton boys team placed third overall.

Patrick English was third in the 300 (36.72) and third in the 600 (1:25.75). Zach Deptula was third in the 55 hurdles (8.14) and the 4×200 team of Matt Bean, English, Matt Wadeka and Shuster was third, clocking a time of 1:34.30.

For the girls, Samantha Stevens won gold in the shotput (41-07.5) , as the Gaelettes placed 10th overall.

Elizabeth Herlihy was was third in the girls 55 hurdles in a time of 8.93.

 

