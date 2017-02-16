Indoor track: First-place finishers pace Shelton

The Shelton High indoor track teams competed at the Class LL Championship Meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Wednesday.

Led by first-place finishes by Ethan Shuster in the 55-meter hurdles (8.04 seconds) and Ed Radzion (50-09) in the shotput, the Shelton boys team placed third overall.

Patrick English was third in the 300 (36.72) and third in the 600 (1:25.75). Zach Deptula was third in the 55 hurdles (8.14) and the 4×200 team of Matt Bean, English, Matt Wadeka and Shuster was third, clocking a time of 1:34.30.

For the girls, Samantha Stevens won gold in the shotput (41-07.5) , as the Gaelettes placed 10th overall.

Elizabeth Herlihy was was third in the girls 55 hurdles in a time of 8.93.