Obituary: William K. Allan, longtime Shelton resident

William K. Allan, a longtime Shelton resident, died unexpectedly on 2/9/17 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family.

Born in Portsmouth, NH, Bill graduated with a chemistry degree from the University of New Hampshire in 1963. As a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, Bill served his country as a B-52 pilot, after which he had a long career in sales with IBM and as a realtor and small business owner.

Known for his quick wit and sense of humor, Bill was a dedicated community servant, volunteering for his church, the Derby/Shelton Rotary Club and as a long-time teacher and volunteer for a local men’s mission.

His love for nature included hiking the Appalachian Trail throughout NY, CT, MA, VT and ME. He introduced many friends and mission guests to his love of hiking the AT and logged thousands of happy miles on the Shelton Conservation Trails.

He is survived by three children, Elizabeth (Betsy), Katie and Bill, seven grandchildren and his wife, Jane Allan of Alton Bay, NH.

A memorial service will be held on May 20 and everyone is welcome. Details will be announced at brookingssmith.com.

Contributions in Bill’s memory can be made to Maine Troop Greeters Museum, mainetroopgreetersmuseum.org, or the Appalachian Mountain Club, www.outdoors.org.