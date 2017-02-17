Obituary: Francis W. Mayo, 93, of Shelton

Francis W. Mayo, 93, of Shelton, retired firefighter for the City of Bridgeport, husband of the late Kathleen A. (Kehoe) Mayo, died Feb. 5, at Griffin Hospital.

Born in Derby, Maine to the late Joseph and Orpha (Ouellette) Mayo.

Survivors include four children, Kenneth Mayo and his wife, Jeanne of Arizona, Maureen Cox and her husband, Alan of South Carolina, Kathleen Volpe of Seymour and Patricia Quirk and her husband, Michael of Shelton, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.