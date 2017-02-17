Shelton Herald

Obituary: Francis W. Mayo, 93, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on February 17, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Francis W. Mayo, 93, of Shelton, retired firefighter for the City of Bridgeport, husband of the late Kathleen A. (Kehoe) Mayo, died Feb. 5, at Griffin Hospital.

Born in Derby, Maine to the late Joseph and Orpha (Ouellette) Mayo.

Survivors include four children, Kenneth Mayo and his wife, Jeanne of Arizona, Maureen Cox and her husband, Alan of South Carolina, Kathleen Volpe of Seymour and Patricia Quirk and her husband, Michael of Shelton, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Catherine Marie (O'Reilly) Jaundrill, 67, of Shelton Next Post Presidents’ Day trash collection schedule
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress