Boys swim: Records fall on Senior Night

Shelton defeated Oxford 94-73 on Senior night Friday at the Shelton Community Center Pool.

Before the meet Shelton honored its five seniors: Hunter Wronski, Juan Carlo Rojo, Sebastian Musante, Brian Callinan and Jack Piscitelli.

Junior Reid Chavez set school records in the 50-yard freestyle (22.97) and 100 freestyle (48.81).

Shelton improves to 9-4. Oxford falls to 6-6. Shelton swam the final event exhibition.

Shelton 94 Oxford 73

200 Medley Relay: Shelton (Maleri, Wronski, Marciano, Chavez) 1:44.61

200 Freestyle: S. Moran (O) 1:48.60

200 IM: J. Moran (O) 2:13.69

50 Freestyle: Reid Chavez (S) 22.97 (school record)

100 Butterfly: Jack Marciano (S) 59.24

100 Freestyle: Reid Chavez (S) 48.81 (school record)

500 Freestyle: Matt Cristiano (S) 5:26.13

200 Freestyle Relay: Oxford (C. Fogarty, S. Moran, J. Moran, L. Law) 1:38.79

100 Backstroke: Marc Maleri (S) 1:02.46

100 Breaststroke: Hunter Wronski (S) 1:02.66

400 Freestyle Relay: Oxford (C. Scully, G. Barnes, J. Petrie, C. Wolf) 4:12.62