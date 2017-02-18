Boys basketball: Gaels prevail in regular-season finale

The Shelton High boys basketball team defeated Lyman Hall, 71-68, in the regular-season finale on Friday night.

The Gaels finished 13-7 and will now compete in the SCC and Class LL state tournaments.

Lyman Hall – 16 10 18 24 – 68

Shelton – 20 17 14 20 – 71

Lyman Hall (5-15)

Joe Wojtasik 0 0-0 0, Dylan Carney 2 0-0 5, Matt Hultgren 3 3-4 9, Kevin Ransem 7 3-4 18, Jacob Ranney 3 2-2 8, Shakespeare Rodriguwz 1 2-2 4,

Patrick Doherty 2 0-0 4, Cameron Regan 6 0-2 12, Connor Chiari 3 0-0 8

Totals: 27 10-14 68

Shelton (13-7)

Jeff Stockmal 3 1-1 9, Brian Berritto 9 3-4 21, Dave Berritto 4 4-12 12, David Wells 2 0-1 4, Matt Hunyadi 3 0-0 7, Armando Martinez 6 3-3 15,

Ryan Murphy 1 0-0 3

Totals: 28 13-21 71

Halftime: Shelton 37-Lyman Hall 26. 3 point goals: Lyman Hall (Carney 1, Ransem 1, Chiari 2); Shelton (B. Berritto 3, Murphy 1, Hunyadi 1)

Records: Lyman Hall 5-15, Shelton 13-7

Notes: David Wells had 11 rebounds