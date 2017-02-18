Shelton Herald

Class LL wrestling: Shelton’s Ray Weiner earns title

By Bill Bloxsom on February 18, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Ray Weiner earned the 195-pound title and the Shelton High wrestling team placed seventh at the Class LL Tournament in Trumbull on Saturday.

Danbury High (272.5) was team champion, followed by Xavier-Middletown (191), Newtown High (181), Southington (179.5), Trumbull (169.5), Fairfield Warde (166) and Shelton (120.5).

Shelton, coached by Bill Maloney, will send five wrestlers to next weekend’s State Open in New Haven.

Chandler Duhaime was runner-up at 120 pounds, losing by fall to Danbury’s Jakob Camacho in the final.

David Brown placed fourth in the heavyweight division, falling to to Staples-Westport’s George Harrington in the consolation final.

Delonne Sloan took fifth at 160 pounds, defeating Ridgefield’s Brian Showstead 4-2.

Steven Reyes was fifth at 106 pounds, winning a 1-0 decision from Trumbull’s Jack Ryan.

A sophomore, Weiner won a 7-3 decision from Warde’s Matt Cuoco in the finals.

