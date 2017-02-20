Shelton Herald

Obituary: Harold (Hobbs) S. Keller

By Shelton Herald on February 20, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Harold (Hobbs) S. Keller, retired from Sikorsky, volunteer fireman, husband of the late Laura Keller, died Feb. 18.

Survived by daughter, Deborah of Shelton, son, David and his wife, Donna and their sons, Stefan and Joseph of Bethany and daughter, Wendy and her husband, Ken of Boston and their children, Casey and his wife, Rhea of Maine and Elena and her husband, Jeff of Massachusetts, and two great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours: Monday, Feb. 20, 5-7 p.m. Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. Services: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 11:30 a.m., The Church of the Good Shepherd, 182 Coram Ave., Shelton. Immediately following the service, all are invited to join the family at a reception in the church parish hall. Burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery in Shelton.

Memorial contributions: Church of the Good Shepherd, 182 Coram Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484.

