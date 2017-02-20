Shelton Herald

Trumbull Nature and Arts Center offers Fantastic Fossil Fun program

By Julie Miller on February 20, 2017 in Uncategorized · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center might need to find a new home if the building committee selects the 7115 Main Street location as the site for the town’s new community center.

The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center (TNAC), located at 7115 Main St., Rt. 25, is offering the following program. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit trumbullnatureandartscenter.org for more information and to register.
Fantastic Fossil Fun — Saturday, Feb. 25. Children will learn how fossils are formed and how to identify them. Plus, they’ll touch real specimens and conduct a fossil dig. All registrants will make their own fossil replica, and bring home a real fossil. 1-3 p.m. Ages 5-11.Parents welcome to stay. Cost: $20 per child.

Related posts:

  1. Learn about fireflies program and make s’mores
  2. Trumbull Nature and Arts Center Haunted House and Trails event

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Crime log
About author

Julie Miller


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress