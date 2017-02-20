On Feb. 14 at 1:10 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident at the corner of Leavenworth Road and Walnut Tree Hill Road. One engine responded.

On Feb. 14 at 3:17 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding from #131 Morningside Court. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused the alarm. One engine, one rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 14 at 3:31 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of a power line down in the road in the area of #480 Long Hill Avenue. One ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a power line down in the road in the area of #485 Long Hill Avenue. Three engines responded.

On Feb. 14 at 6:18 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #6 Grace Lane. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On Feb. 14 Pine Rock Co. #4, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of smoke in the house at #490 Long Hill Avenue. There was no fire. Burn off form a gas fireplace was the cause. Three engines and one ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 15 at 5:58 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of a power line down in the road in the area of Nichols Avenue and Isinglass Road. One engine responded.

On Feb. 15 at 9:21 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a residential fire alarm at #91 Mohegan Road. There was no fire. Two engines, one rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 15 at 9:35 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at #5 Ward Drive. One engine, one rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 16 at 12:36 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a public service call at #29 Colonial Village. A broken water pipe in a unit caused a flooding condition. One utility truck responded.

On Feb. 17 at 9:17 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of smoke in the house at #12 Overlook Place. Firefighters found a chimney fire was the cause. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 18 at 10:09 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a power line arcing against a tree On Barbara Drive. One engine responded.

On Feb. 18 at 2:46 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding from the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at #91 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 18 at 5:05 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #163 Pheasant Ridge to assist EMS. One rescue truck responded.

On Feb. 18 at 8:37 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of smoke in the house at #24 Woodfield Drive. There was no fire. A furnace problem was the cause of the smoke. Two engines and one rescue truck responded.

On Feb. 19 at 12:47 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of smoke in the house at #229 Huntington Street. There was no fire. Smoke from a self cleaning oven procedure was the cause. Two engines responded.

On Feb. 19 at 10:15 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a commercial fire alarm sounding at Panchero’s Restaurant #704 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Dust from construction activated the alarm. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.