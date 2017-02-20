Shelton Herald

Crime log

By Shelton Herald on February 20, 2017 in Community, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Kyle Godin,18, of Milford was arrested and charged with creating a public disturbance, operating an unregistered vehicle, and the use of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 18. Godin is scheduled to appear in court March 2.

David Earl Barrett,34, of Shelton was arrested and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct on Feb. 17. Barrett was released on a promise to appear in court on Feb. 21.

Susan Guliuzza,61, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with first degree reckless endangerment and second degree breach of peace on Feb. 17. Guliuzza was released on a promise to appear has a court date scheduled for Feb. 24.

Linda Mehaylo,55, of Shelton was arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer, fireman or EMS and interfering with an officer on Feb. 15. Mehaylo’s bond was set at $2,500 and she is scheduled to appear in court March 1.
Ricardo Santiago,57, of Shelton was arrested and charged with third degree burglary and fifth degree larceny on Feb. 15. Santiago’s bond was set at $25,000 and he appeared in court Feb. 15.

