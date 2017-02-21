Shelton Herald

Stratford Cat Project holds cat adoption events, meetings, fund-raiser

By HAN Network on February 21, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Feb. 25, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford; Saturday, March 4, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, Stratford; Saturday, March 18, 11-3, Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

 

Cat project meetings

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and March 28, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; [email protected].

 

Playing for Paws fund-raiser

Fourth annual Playing for Paws animal rescue fund-raiser will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford. Proceeds will support five local animal rescue organizations: Animals In Distress, Brazilian Pet Lovers (Monica Capozziello’s group), Thank Dog Rescue and The Stratford Cat Project. The 50/50 raffle will be donated to Trumbull Animal Group. Tickets, at $45, include entrance into the event and a full buffet dinner. Doors open at 6:30. There also will be a cash bar, raffle table and live music by Acoustic Madness and Mia & the Riff. Event is for ages 12 and up only. For tickets, visit playingforpaws2017.eventbrite.com. For more information, email [email protected]

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Cat Project holds adoption events, meeting
  2. Stratford Cat Project holds holiday open house, adoptions
  3. Stratford Cat Project holds adoption event, meeting, fund-raiser
  4. Stratford Cat Project hosts cat adoption events, meeting

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Edith V. “Ronnie” Thompson Dunigan, 92, of Trumbull Next Post Dr. Jill Biden joins Save the Children as board chair
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress