Obituary: Edith V. “Ronnie” Thompson Dunigan, 92, of Trumbull

Edith V. “Ronnie” Thompson Dunigan, 92, of Trumbull, secretary at various local real estate offices, wife of the late John J. Dunigan, died Feb. 20, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late William and Edith Kilroy Thompson.

Survived by daughters, Ellen Brigham and her husband, Richard of Plano, Texas, Virginia Dunigan of Trumbull, sons, Michael and his wife, Susan Dunigan and Patrick and his wife, Kim Grudeski, all of Shelton, a brother, Hubert Thompson of Orange, seven grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by infant son, Timothy, daughter, Janis Mary Coutu and her husband, Gerard, and two brothers, William and Joseph Thompson.

Services: Friday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m., St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-8 p.m., Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull.