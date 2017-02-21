Shelton Herald

Sweet Serena needs a home

By HAN Network on February 21, 2017

Serena

Serena is an adorable and overly affectionate female spayed gray/brown tabby mix cat, with green eyes. She is about 4-years young, mellow and playful at times.

Serena is healthy, loves to be with you, may follow you around at times, a real lovebug. She is a loving, well behaved cat, who is not shy at all and has so much love to give back. Photos do not do her justice; once you meet her you will fall in love. She will be your best friend for life. She loves attention.

Serena may be fine with another mellow cat. She also would be great company for someone alone.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].

