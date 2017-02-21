Obituary: Frances (Bellman) LaClair, 97, of Shelton, formerly of Stratford

Frances (Bellman) LaClair, 97, of Shelton, formerly of Stratford, retired owner operator of her own daycare center, wife of the late Clement LaClair, died Feb. 19, in Gardner Heights Nursing facility, Shelton.

Born Jan. 23, 1920, in Los Angeles, Calif., daughter of the late Henry and Mona (Blighe) Bellman.

Survivors include daughter-in-law, Patricia LaClair and son-in-law, Salvatore Pannone; five grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by three children, Henry LaClair, Joan Pannone and Thomas LaClair.

Services: Friday, Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m., Saint James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in Saint Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-6 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Blessed Sacrament Church, 275 Union Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06607 or Saint James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615.