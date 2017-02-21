Indoor track: Shelton second at Open

The Shelton High boys indoor track finished second at the State Open at the Floyd Little Athletic Center on Monday.

The Gaels scored 28 points, tying Staples High of Westport for runners-up behind Danbury High, which one the team title with 55.25.

Ed Radzion, a junior, won the shot put with a throw of 50-10.50.

Luke English placed second in the 600-meter run (1:23.81) and fourth in the 300 (36.35).

The 4×200 relay team of Matt Bean, English, Matt Wadeka and Ethan Shuster placed third in 1:33.23.

On the girls side, Samantha Stevens was second in the shot put, with a throw of 39-05.25.

Top finishers qualified for the New England Championships.