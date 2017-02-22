Shelton man arrested for part in fatal overdose

A Shelton man was arrested in connection with the death of a man who overdosed from a mix of heroin and cocaine in September of last year.

On Sept. 17, 2016 a 37 year old Shelton man was discovered dead in his home from an apparent drug overdose, according to police.

Following a more thorough investigation it was discovered that the man purchased drugs earlier that day from Jerome Downing, 39, of Shelton.

On Wednesday Feb. 22, Downing was arrested and charged with two counts of illegal sale of narcotics. He was held on a $25,000 bond and arraigned in Derby Superior court the same day of his arrest.