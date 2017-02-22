Library notes

Huntington Branch Library

Show-and- Tell Stories – Friday, Feb. 24 & March 3, 10:30 a.m., Children of all ages are invited to listen to Miss Marissa read stories. Then, enjoy a craft or a game! Participants are encouraged to bring along a show-and-tell item.

Towel Teddy Bear Craft – Friday, Feb. 24, 4:30 p.m., Elementary school students are invited to bring along a clean hand towel to transform into a teddy bear in just a few easy steps! No sewing required!

Sensory Storytime – Monday, Feb. 27, 4:45 p.m., Join Ms. Marissa and Ms. Cheryl for a story time especially geared toward children with autism. This event is also designed for families seeking a library experience where movement is encouraged and there are many ways to engage the senses. All children are welcome!

Crime Scene Investigation Lab – Monday, Feb. 27, 5:45 p.m., Attention all kids, ages 6-10! Learn to be a crime scene investigator! Listen to the evidence and solve the crimes by analyzing handwriting, sketching a crime scene, and more!

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – Tuesday, Feb. 28 & March 7, 10:30 a.m. & 11:00 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 3) are invited to join Miss Marissa for scarves, maracas, stories, and bubbles!

Toddler Movement – Wednesday, March 1 & March 8, 11:00 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children, ages two and-a-half to four years old, and their caregivers. Sessions run for an entire month.

Green Eggs and Ham Party – Thursday, March 2, 3:45 p.m., Children of all ages are invited to listen to Dr. Seuss’s classic book Green Eggs and Ham. Then, make a simple craft. Brave attendees can also taste green eggs (and a slice of ham)! This event is in honor of Read Across America Day, a national celebration of reading on Dr. Seuss’s birthday!

First Friday Book Club – Friday, March 3, 1:00 p.m., Me before You by Jojo Moyes will be discussed today while enjoying light refreshments. This is a story of moral paradox and human frailty of two people who couldn’t have less in common. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr will be the April reading selection. Books are available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Welcome to Lincoln Center Local – Saturday, March 4, 1 p.m., The Huntington Branch Library is thrilled to be partnering with Lincoln Center to show free performance screenings to our patrons. Our opening program is “The San Francisco Ballet: Romeo and Juliet.” With its passionate choreography, spine-tingling swordsmanship, and celebrated score by Sergei Prokofiev, this colorful and emotional retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo &amp; Juliet has packed houses around the world.

Plumb Memorial Library

Teen Book Club – Thursday, Feb. 23, 4 p.m., Book club meets for an hour of book discussion, followed by a social hour. Book is Holes by Louis Sachar. Check the Children’s desk for a copy.

Life is Art – Thursdays, Feb. 23 & March 2, 6:30 p.m., Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist!

Stay and Play – Fridays, Feb. 24 & March 3, 10:30 a.m., Ages 0-5. Drop in for play time with preschool children as caregivers chat over tea and share the joys of childhood.

Repeat Reads – Friday, Feb. 24, 6:00 p.m., Adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth, this Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier. Come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s Happy Hour. Shelton Historical Society – Saturday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m., Meeting with speakers who exhibit their research about the history of the Valley area. Open to the public.

Books @ Noon – Monday, Feb. 27, 12 p.m., New book discussion group for adults on fourth Mondays at noon. This month’s title is Orphan Train by Christina Baker Kline. Copies may be available; finishing the book is not required. Group meets in handicapped accessible ground floor meeting room; bring along lunch and the library will offer beverage and dessert, new members welcome.

Fun for Little Ones – Tuesdays, Feb. 28 & March 7, 10:30 a.m. Calling children and caregivers: Drop in with Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, Ring Around the Rosie, and a special theme-related craft.

Knit! – Tuesdays, Feb. 28 & March 7, 6 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend.

AlphaBits – Thursday, March 2, 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and caregivers work on learning skills to make them Kindergarten ready; drop in session, siblings welcome.

Teen Volunteer Orientation – Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m., All teens wishing to volunteer at Plumb Library must attend an orientation. Anyone who has attended a past orientation does not need to attend again. Two hours at orientation counts as two volunteer hours. Please contact Adam at the children’s department for more details.

Seuss-abration – Saturday, March 4, 2 p.m., It’s a party with all the fixings: a story, crafts, and birthday cake of course! All ages welcome. “You would not, could not, want to miss this!”

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203-926-0111). A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.