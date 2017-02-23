Summer Playground Program seeking supervisors

Shelton Herald

By Shelton Herald on February 23, 2017

The Parks & Recreation Department is accepting applications for Playground Supervisors. The requirements are that you are a college student in 2017-2018, are available for orientation Thursday, June 22 and the full 6 weeks from Monday, June 26 through Friday, August 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pick up and fill out an employment application and return by May 1, 2017 to Shelton Parks & Recreation, 41 Church Street in Shelton.

