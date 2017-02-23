Eversource to conduct area aerial inspections this week

Beginning this week, Eversource will be conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment on rights-of-way throughout Connecticut. This semiannual inspection is an important part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing reliable electric service. The work involves the use of a helicopter equipped with heat-sensing, infrared scanning technology which can detect potential equipment issues before they occur.

“Over a million customers in Connecticut depend on us for reliable electric service to power their day-to-day lives,” said Steve Gilkey, Vice President of Connecticut Field Operations at Eversource. “The semiannual helicopter inspections of our transmission lines are a crucial and effective part of our commitment to reducing the frequency and duration of power outages.”

Weather-permitting, the aerial inspections will start Wednesday, Feb. 22 and continue through March 1. They will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., including but not limited to the following Connecticut cities and towns:

Bethel, Danbury, Darien, Greenwich, Milford, Monroe, Norwalk, Redding, Ridgefield, Shelton, Stamford, Westport, and Wilton,

The aircraft is a blue & silver helicopter, tail # N1431W, and blue & white helicopter, tail # N411DD

The region’s transmission system is the backbone of the electric grid. Overhead inspections of transmission lines and equipment – often located upwards of 100 feet in the air – help engineers detect potential problems in advance, allowing the company to schedule necessary maintenance and upgrades before reliability issues arise.