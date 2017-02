Boys swim: ND-WH defeats Shelton

Shelton was defeated by Notre Dame of West Haven 106-73 in their final dual meet of the season.

Shelton finishes its season with a record of 9-5, while Notre Dame finishes 10-2.

Results as follows:

Notre Dame 106 Shelton 73

200 Medley Relay: ND: (May, Hung, Parrott, Jurzyk) 1:46.69

200 Freestyle: Hanson (ND) 1:45.53

200 IM: Reid Chavez (S) 2:03.61

50 Freestyle: May (ND) 23.54

100 Butterfly: Reid Chavez (S) 54.00

100 Freestyle: Hanson (ND) 49.61

500 Freestyle: Hinckley (ND) 5:23.12

200 Freestyle Relay: ND (Minar, Jurzyk, May, Hanson) 1:35.53

100 Backstroke: Jack Marcino (S) 1:04.03

100 Breaststroke: Matt Cristiano (S) 1:08.41

400 Freestyle Relay: Shelton (Wronski, Chavez, Maleri, Cristiano) 3:35.87