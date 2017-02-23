SHS parent/teacher conferences March 1,9

Shelton High School’s parent/teacher conferences are scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, 2017 and Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Each conference appointment will last ten minutes. Parents should use the following website: www.ptc.fast.com/reg1 to register themselves for each individual teacher with whom they wish to conference. By Friday, February 24, 2017 each student’s teacher will send an access code to their students’ parents which will be utilized in the registration process. Once registered, parents will receive a verification email. The Shelton High School administration and faculty hope to see you on March 1, 2017 or March 9, 2017. Contact the school if you require additional information.