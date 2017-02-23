15th annual Lenten Fish Fry Dinners begin March 3

First United Methodist Church of Shelton welcomes all to its 15th Annual Lenten Fish Fry dinners for 2017. Each Friday in Lent, beginning March 3, from 5:30 – 7 pm, join the church for some home cooking, including baked or fried fish, choice of potato, pasta, homemade coleslaw, dessert and beverage. Prices are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors (60+) and $6 for Children 12 and under. No reservations needed. Dine in or take out. Take out orders by phone may be phoned in through 4 p.m. that Friday. First United Methodist Church is located at 188 Rocky Rest Road, Shelton (corner of Long Hill Avenue and Rocky Rest Road). Hall is handicapped accessible, including our new handicapped bathroom. Call 203- 929-3537 for more details or visit www.umcshelton.org. Proceeds will support the church’s ministries and missions.