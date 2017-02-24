SHS announces most improved students

Shelton High School held its second quarter recognition breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the school’s cafeteria. The goal of the recognition breakfast is acknowledge students who have demonstrated increased motivation, built self-esteem and to encourage students from all academic tracks to continue to improve academically. According to the school’s core values Shelton High School expects students who read and write effectively, research effectively to investigate topics, think critically to solve problems, present information and ideas fluently and participate in civic life. In addition, SHS students are expected to follow the Gael Guidelines of respect, responsibility and safety. Students are acknowledged at the end of the first, second and third marking periods. Staff members nominate students who have demonstrated significant improvement in academics due to improved attendance, behavior, and/or a result of improving time management/study skills. The Recognition Breakfast was planned by the Guidance Department, who invited parents to share in the festivities. The following students were honored: Danny Barahona, Thomas Barbierri, Gregory Beaudoin, Mia Camerino, Anthony Cortigiano, Brian Dahdal, Katelyn Davis, Olivia Delgado, Jacob DeMarco, Pallavi Goel, Anthony Gonzalez, Andreia DeSousa Guerreiro, Bryana Heuser, Casey Jones, Charlie Klous, Ka’meshia Moss, Michael Ortiz, Kevin Platt, Lindsay Plude, Deepthi Prakash, Tim Renkowsky, Kayla Russo, Megan Ryan, Ian Sevillano, Victoria Shuster, Ananya Yadav.