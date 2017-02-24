Obituary: Lawrence S. Basso, 81, of Stratford

Lawrence S. Basso, 81, of Stratford, husband of the late Joan Rende Basso, died Feb. 23, in Gaylord Specialty Health Center, Wallingford.

Born in Bridgeport on Jan. 20, 1936 to the late Michael and Anne (Mayernick) Basso; U.S. Navy, Korean War.

Survivors include children, Greg Basso and his wife, Deborah of Shelton, and Lisa Mack and her husband, Jerry of Stratford, two grandchildren, two brothers, Michael Basso of Bridgeport and Stephen Basso and his wife, Diane of Rhode Island, sisters-in-law, Delores Scinto, Helen Mingolello, Sally Giannetta and her husband, Anthony, and Diane Saracino, brother-in-law, Pat Rende and his wife, Kathy, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sister, Delores Cortello.

Services: Thursday, March 2, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford, with military honors following. Calling hours: Wednesday, March 1, 4-7 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Swim Across the Sound c/o St. Vincent’s MC, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606 or to Gaylord Specialty HCC, 50 Gaylord Farm Road, Wallingford, CT 06492.