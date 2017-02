Delone Sloan from Shelton, the 20th seed at 160 pounds, lost by 3:30 fall to No. 13 seed Victor Garcia-Marino from Windham in the first round.

At 106 pounds, Shelton No. 18 seed Steven Reyes pinned No. 17 seed Steven Brooks from New Milford at 5:05 in the first round match.

Reyes will meet No. 1 seed Jarod Kosman from Fitch in the quarterfinals