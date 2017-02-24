Wrestling: Shelton sends pair to Open semifinals

Shelton Herald

Ray Weiner (above) and Chandler Duhaime will wrestle in the State Open semifinals. — David G. Whitham photo

Shelton High’s Chandler Duhaime and Ray Weiner each advanced to Saturday’s semifinals.

Wrestling will begin at 9 a.m. at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Duhaime was seeded sixth at 120 pounds and won a 4-2 decision from No. 11 seed Mike Fedorko from Masuk in the quarterfinals. He will meet No. 3 seed Dan Veleas from Berlin in the semis.

Seeded fourth at 195 pounds, Weiner posted a 12-10 win over No. 13 seed Dave Concascia from Montville. Next up is No. 5 seed Kevin Brocksom from Jonathan Law.

Steven Reyes (106 pounds) and David Brown (heavyweight) were knocked into the consolation round.

Reyes lost by second-period fall to top-seeded Jarod Kosman from Fitch High.

Brown fell to No. 3 seed Michael Burchell from Daniel Hand in the third period.

