Wrestling: Shelton Gaels place three at State Open

Chandler Duhaime, Ray Weiner and Steven Reyes placed in their respective weight classes, and Shelton High took 13th, at the State Open in New Haven on Saturday.

Danbury was team champion, followed by Newtown, Fairfield Warde, Southington and Ellis Tech.

Duhaime, a senior, was seeded sixth at 120 pounds and made it to the finals.

After defeating No. 2 seed Bo Nguyen from Ledyard, 2-2 in the semifinals, Duhaime lost by fall in 3:34 to No. 1 seed Jakob Camacho from Danbury.

A sophomore, Weiner was seeded fourth at 195 pounds.

He defeated No. 5 seed Kevin Brocksom 4-3 in the quarterfinals.

Weiner lost 18-7 to top-seeded and eventual champion Jackson Rheault from Somers in the semifinals.

In the consolation round, Weiner defeated No. 3 seed Dakota Grover from Fitch High before losing 5-4 to No. 6 seed Gabriel Schwartz from Northwestern.

A junior, Reyes went from No. 18 seed in the 106-pound weight class to take fifth.

After stringing together wins of 9-2, 10-3 and 4-0 in wrestle backs, Reyes lost a 3-1 decision to No. 1 seed Jarod Kosman from Fitch High in the consolation semifinals.

Reyes took fifth with a 2-1 victory over Travis Longo from Wilton High.

David Brown won a pair of consolation bouts in the heavyweight division.

A senior, Brown was seeded 14th. He advanced in wrestle backs with 1-0 and 4-1 decisions.

No. 8 seed Jasper Stone from Simsbury, who took fifth, ousted Brown by fall in 4:13.

106 LBS

1st Ryan Jack (Danbury) DEC Christopher Trelli (Bristol Central), 5-0

3rd Jarod Kosman (Fitch) DEC Benjamin Smart (Ridgefield), 4-0

5th Steven Reyes (Shelton) DEC Travis Longo (Wilton), 2-1 SV

113 LBS

1st Nick Arborio (Berlin) DEC Sean Johnson (Ellis Tech), 4-3

3rd Alejandro Garcia (Windham) DEC Devon Schoenberger (South Windsor), 13-7

5th Robert Hartling (E.O. Smith) DEC Matthew Ryan (Trumbull), 1-0

120 LBS

1st Jakob Camacho (Danbury) F Chandler Duhaime (Shelton), 3:34

3rd Collin Lindner (New Milford) F Michael Fedorko (Masuk), 2:28

5th Mark Hartmann (Daniel Hand) MD Bo Nguyen (Ledyard), 11-2

126 LBS

1st Kyle Fields (Danbury) DEC Tyler Sung (New Canaan), 5-2

3rd Mel Ortiz (New Milford) DEC Tristan Haviland (Trumbull), 4-3

5th Noah Caskey (Montville) MD Jesse Walker (Ridgefield), 15-6

132 LBS

1st Baltazar Gonzalez (Ellis Tech) DEC Joel Morth (Montville), 5-3

3rd Ryan Angers (Tolland) M FOR Patrick Moynihan (Xavier)

5th Demetre Carnot (Maloney) DEC Alex Steele (Fairfield Warde), 7-5

138 LBS

1st Timmy Kane (Fairfield Warde) DEC Alan Kovacs (Danbury), 6-5

3rd Charles Schultz (New Milford) DEC Joshua Kowalski (Simsbury), 4-3

5th Cole Blair (Ellis Tech) FOR Hunter Adams (Suffield)

145 LBS

1st Ryan Luth (Foran) DEC Avery Shay (New Fairfield), 7-6

3rd Edward Lovely (Newtown) DEC Michael Mirmina (Trumbull), 8-2

5th Samuel Kury (Montville) DEC Cooper Fleming (Granby Memorial), 3-2

152 LBS

1st Michael Ross (Foran) TF Michael Angers (Tolland), 15-0 3:40

3rd Austin Abacherli (Southington) DEC Tom Gatti (Middletown), 6-1

5th Mathew Pangle (Pomperaug) DEC Jeffrey Suschana (Somers), 8-4

160 LBS

1st Ryan Devivo (Xavier) DEC Paul Calo (Southington), 5-3 SV

3rd Michael Barrett (Bristol Eastern) DEC Michael Ceci (Greenwich), 5-3 SV

5th Gino Baratta (Danbury) DEC Jacob Millbach (Ledyard), 1-0

170 LBS

1st Joe Accousti (Newtown) F Benjamin Kibby (Granby Memorial), 5:51

3rd Collin Crader (Ledyard) DEC Zach Caffrey (Killingly), 6-4 SV

5th Matheus Ribeiro (Fairfield Warde) F Mason Laflam (Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech), 1:54

182 LBS

1st Jake Constantine (Danbury) DEC Fransisco Jiminian (East Hartford), 9-5

3rd Emanuel Diaz (Montville) DEC Michael Sullivan (Ledyard), 7-4

5th David Wyzykowski (Haddam-Killingworth) DEC Brett Nutter (Trumbull), 10-4

195 LBS

1st Jackson Rheault (Somers) DEC David Verizzi (Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech), 7-3

3rd Gabriel Schwartz (Northwestern) DEC Ray Weiner (Shelton), 5-4

5th Dakota Grover (Fitch) F Kevin Brocksom (Jonathan Law), 1:33

220 LBS

1st Andrew Marquis (Danbury) DEC Thomas Long (Newtown), 6-5 TB2

3rd Nicholas Cote (Bethel) DEC Dillon Forstberg (Conard), 3-2

5th Richard Rivera (Southington) DEC Renelson Michel (New London), 3-1 TB2

285 LBS

1st Michael Gaboardi (Danbury) DEC Renel Michel (New London), 6-4

3rd Michael Burchell (Daniel Hand) M FOR Nicholas Martone (Platt)

5th Jasper Stone (Simsbury) DEC Jacarie Houston (New Haven Wrestling), 2-1