I hope it makes you think

By Gregory Tetro on February 27, 2017

I am amazed to hear that a resolution to attempt to move forward is being written for Shelter Ridge project. Not understanding why the Mayor and P&Z have vehemently attacked the 17 acre parcel on Long Ridge Cross Road. You have an open pasture with a stream in front. Believe when I say it’s a horrible project in so many ways it should never pass. But to use the environment as a main focus is embarrassing when you are typing up a resolution on 121 acres that has 100 times the environmental impact as the other. Add in the history and one can really only come to a single conclusion. Somebody is making big money off this deal. In my humble opinion it’s not just the developer.

Gregory Tetro


