Shelton Voters Network to hold meeting March 8

The Shelton Voters Network (an Affiliate of the League of Women Voters of the Bridgeport Area) is holding its next meeting on Wednesday, March 8 at 7p.m., at Enterprise Corporate Park, 1 Corporate Drive, in the Scinto Tower 1/Lobby Conference Room.

Join the network’s monthly meetings the second Wednesday of each month. The nonpartisan Shelton Voters Network encourages men and women to be informed and to participate in government, work to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influence public policy through education and advocacy.

Check their websites for general information, Shelton updates, and other resources regarding local government: www.sheltonvotersnetwork.org, [email protected], www.facebook.com/SheltonVotersNetwork, Twitter: @Shelton Voters.