Shelton Herald

Shelton Voters Network to hold meeting March 8

By Shelton Herald on February 27, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

The Shelton Voters Network (an Affiliate of the League of Women Voters of the Bridgeport Area) is holding its next meeting on Wednesday, March 8 at 7p.m., at Enterprise Corporate Park, 1 Corporate Drive, in the Scinto Tower 1/Lobby Conference Room.

Join the network’s monthly meetings the second Wednesday of each month. The nonpartisan Shelton Voters Network encourages men and women to be informed and to participate in government, work to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influence public policy through education and advocacy.

 

Check their websites for general information, Shelton updates, and other resources regarding local government: www.sheltonvotersnetwork.org, [email protected], www.facebook.com/SheltonVotersNetwork, Twitter: @Shelton Voters.

 

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: Thank you to the voters
  2. Shelton Voters Network monthly meeting
  3. Voters Network to host post-session legislative update
  4. TOMORROW–Shelton Voters Network monthly meeting

Tags: ,

Previous Post Sweet Missy needs a home Next Post SHS 2nd marking period High Honor Roll
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress