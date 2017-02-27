Justin Geffert, 26, of Shelton was arrested and charged with violation of probation, illegal possession of and use of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 20. Geffert’s bond was set at $8,000 and he appeared in court Feb. 21.

Rodney Coriano, 28, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with illegal possession, illegal manufacturing/sale of prescription by non drug dependent person and possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana type substance (1st offense) on Feb. 20. Coriano’s bond was set at $15,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court March 6.

Jose Melendez, 38, of Shelton was arrested and charged with interfering with an officer and evading responsibility on Feb. 21. Melendez’s bond was set at $2,500 and he is scheduled to appear in court March 7.

Stanislav Zyationok, 35, of Shelton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and following too close on Feb. 23. Zyationok’s bond was set at $500 and he is scheduled to appear in court March 9.

Peter Engeldrum, 47, of Shelton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to obey a traffic control signal on Feb. 25. Engeldrum’s bond was set at $500 and he is scheduled to appear in court March 10.

Marvin Hampton, 55, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with criminal attempt of sixth degree larceny on Feb. 25. Hampton was released on a promise to appear and he is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.

Paul William McGuire,46, of Shelton was arrested and charged with criminal attempt of sixth degree larceny and third degree criminal mischief on Feb. 25. McGuire was released on a promise to appear and he is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.

Leilani Morales, 31, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with sixth degree larceny and use of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 25. Morales was released on a promise to appear and he is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.