Shelton Herald

Public Q&A hosted by Perillo, McGorty and Kelly March 20

By Shelton Herald on February 27, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

State Representatives Jason Perillo, Ben McGorty and State Senator Kevin Kelly are hosting a pizza-and-conversation event to meet with residents and answer questions about state government on Monday, March, 20.

As your Legislative Delegation, Perillo, McGorty and Kelly feel that it is important for them to know the concerns of the people that they serve.

The event will take place at Caloroso Eatery and Bar located at 100 Center St. on March 20 at 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information call 1-800-842-1423 for Representatives Perillo and McGorty or 1-800-842-1421 for Senator Kelly, or email [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]

