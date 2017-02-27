First Saturday’s winter farmers market March 4

The Shelton Farmers’ Market Association invites the community to its monthly “First Saturdays” winter farmers market on Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Farmers Market building, located at 100 Canal St.

This market will offer the community an opportunity to share the abundance of local agricultural products still available in the winter while talking to the farmers who grow your food. Shelton CT Farmers Market will include vendors that sell locally grown veggies, meats, baked goods, cheese, eggs, wine, handmade items and all natural dog treats.

Remaining winter markets for 2017 will be Saturdays, March 4, and April 1 from 9 am – 1 pm. Vendors for the March 4th Market include: Blue Slope Farm, Drunken Alpaca, East Village Farm, Jones Family Farms, The Little Dog Laughed, Oronoque Orchards, and Stone Gardens Farm. The market will also offer live music and fresh food off the grill.

The market accepts cash, credit and debit, SNAP, EBT and Farmers Market WIC FMNP. Annual memberships for the market gives additional benefits to customers at Saturday markets. The market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 6, 2017 through Thanksgiving and on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. beginning in June at 100 Canal Street in the Farmers Market Building.

Community members can join the Shelton Farmers’ Market Association for an annual membership fee of $25 to show support for the producer-only market. Interested individuals can sign up on the market’s website at www.sheltonctfarmersmarket.com, at the market, or email: [email protected] The regular market will resume on a weekly schedule starting the beginning of May.