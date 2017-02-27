Obituary: Kim Christine Boudreau, 42, of Seymour, formerly of Shelton

Kim Christine Boudreau, 42, of Seymour, formerly of Shelton, died Feb. 25, in the Griffin Hospital, Derby.

Born in Derby on June 7, 1974, daughter of Allen and Kathleen (Moriarty) Christy of Shelton. Survived by children, Wayne A. Boudreau, and Samantha Rose Boudreau, siblings, Charles Christy and his wife, Melissa, and Michele Beaule and her husband, Jean Francois, her fiancee, Perry DeGeorge, four nieces, a nephew, and several aunts, uncles,cousins.

Calling hours: Friday, March 3, 4-7 p.m., Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton; service at 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions: The Boudreau Children Fund care of the funeral home.